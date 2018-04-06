Actuant (ATU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Actuant (NYSE:ATU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Actuant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

ATU stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 289,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,204. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.17, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Actuant has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

