Robert W. Baird Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP)

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) received a $25.00 price objective from investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEGP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tallgrass Energy GP from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tallgrass Energy GP from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tallgrass Energy GP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of TEGP stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy GP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $3,496.30, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.26 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,303,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,310,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,876,000 after acquiring an additional 140,233 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

