Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Transfer Equity (ETE)

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Equity stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,381. Energy Transfer Equity has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,399.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 629,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 250,222 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 67,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

