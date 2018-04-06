Roche (RHHBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Roche performance in 2017 was strong driven by contribution from newly launched drugs. The label expansion of key drugs, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa will further drive growth. Ocrevus and Hemlibra have been successfully launched and the drugs are expected to bolster the top-line further. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. The recently announced Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the month so far. Approval of new drugs and a potential label expansion of existing drugs bode well for Roche as its legacy drugs like Herceptin, MabThera are facing competition from biosimilars. Novartis has already launched its biosimilar version of Rituxan/ MabThera in Europe. Amgen also obtained FDA approval for a biosimilar version of Avastin.”

Get Roche alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Roche by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/roche-rhhby-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roche (RHHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.