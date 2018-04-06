Edap Tms (EDAP) vs. Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Critical Survey

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edap Tms and Rockwell Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Rockwell Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -2.12% 23.25% 12.92% Rockwell Medical -45.24% -61.67% -37.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Rockwell Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.61 -$770,000.00 ($0.01) -226.00 Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 4.76 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -10.33

Edap Tms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Medical. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Rockwell Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process. The Company’s drug products include Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) and Calcitriol (Active Vitamin D) Injection. Triferic is an iron compound that is delivered to hemodialysis patients through dialysate, replacing the iron loss that occurs during their dialysis treatment. Calcitriol (active vitamin D) injection is indicated for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.