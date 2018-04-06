Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 30 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $497,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 68.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military. In its wholesale segment, the Company distributes its products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in other international markets.

