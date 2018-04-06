RonPaulCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,526.00 (RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. RonPaulCoin has a total market capitalization of $125,526.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.01721900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004618 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015433 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020857 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 912,147 coins. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RonPaulCoin’s official website is www.ronpaulcoin.com. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase RonPaulCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

