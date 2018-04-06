Ross Stores (ROST) Insider Sells 31,824 Shares

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $2,410,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,778.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Ross Stores by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

