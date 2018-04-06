Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

