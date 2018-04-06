Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $203.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $187.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $870,751.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,715,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,105,468,000 after buying an additional 3,048,055 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,750,246,000 after buying an additional 834,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,447,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,533,267,000 after buying an additional 1,356,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,301,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,020,245,000 after buying an additional 360,312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after buying an additional 3,845,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

