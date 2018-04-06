Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Cinemark (CNK) a $43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,762. The company has a market capitalization of $4,428.24, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

