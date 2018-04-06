Klondex Mines (KDX) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Clarus Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Klondex Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Klondex Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Klondex Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klondex Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.02.

TSE:KDX traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$3.01. 1,914,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,441. Klondex Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.37.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Klondex Mines had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of C$80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.49 million.

In related news, insider Global Resource Manag Waterton purchased 1,571,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,765,949.12. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,673,549 shares of company stock worth $2,926,224.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

