Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boohoo.com (BOO) Price Target to GBX 125

Boohoo.com (LON:BOO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($2.25) to GBX 125 ($1.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.79) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.93) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Boohoo.com from GBX 260 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 248.50 ($3.49).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 145.40 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Boohoo.com has a 52-week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.62).

Boohoo.com Company Profile

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

