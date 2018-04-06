Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Mylan (MYL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS set a $46.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a positive rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mylan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.02.

MYL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,122. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,003.09, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $6,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 10,744,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,048,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mylan by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,334,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,715,000 after buying an additional 1,239,089 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 20.9% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after buying an additional 621,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mylan by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after buying an additional 612,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $137,023,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

