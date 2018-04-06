Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded by MED to Underperform

MED upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday.

RBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 330 ($4.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 284.06 ($3.99).

LON:RBS traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.66). 8,522,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.27).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-upgraded-by-med-to-underperform.html.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.