Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Receives $139.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $117.74 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24,908.17, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $772,971.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Stein sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $1,060,371.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,179.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Receives $139.42 Average PT from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-receives-139-42-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.