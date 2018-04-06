Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Caribbean shares have outpaced the industry in the past year. Solid demand trends and continued cost discipline led the company to successfully complete its Double-Double program.Going forward, we are particularly positive on Royal Caribbean’s three-year program designed to drive performance: 20/20 Vision. Also, moving ahead, the company’s sailings are all likely to continue performing strongly given strong bookings trends. Moreover, while its capacity growth is expected to aid in meeting increased demand, ship innovation and technology investments may lead to higher yields. The company has also been successful in dealing with the volatility in fuel prices given its environmental efforts. Yet, higher costs in the near-term and adverse forex translations might hamper its profitability. Despite growth opportunities, lingering global uncertainties in key operating regions are likely to affect its international profits.”

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

NYSE RCL opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24,720.07, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Bradley H. Stein sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $1,060,371.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,179.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,471,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $204,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/royal-caribbean-cruises-rcl-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.