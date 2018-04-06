Contrasting Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Tidewater (TDW)

Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tidewater and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Dutch Shell 1 2 10 0 2.69

Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $62.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater N/A N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell 4.22% 7.84% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.85 $12.98 billion $3.84 16.19

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Tidewater on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

