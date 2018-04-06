Royal Gold (RGLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.13.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,661.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,660. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Royal Gold by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/royal-gold-rgld-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.