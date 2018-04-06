Royal Mail’s (LON:RMG) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 359 ($5.04) to GBX 440 ($6.18) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 339 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.90) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 535 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.25) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 452.69 ($6.35).

RMG traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 556.60 ($7.81). The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 367.80 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 575 ($8.07).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

