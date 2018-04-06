RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, RoyalCoin has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $89.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00073381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022108 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031344 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RoyalCoin Coin Profile

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

