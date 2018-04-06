RPC (RES) Trading Down 5.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 1,189,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,906,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RES shares. B. Riley lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3,809.84, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

RPC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RPC by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

