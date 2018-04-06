RSP Permian (RSPP) Cut to Hold at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RSP Permian’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

RSPP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised RSP Permian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RSP Permian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RSP Permian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:RSPP opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,048.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. RSP Permian has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. equities analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $2,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,584,918. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in RSP Permian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 62,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RSP Permian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RSP Permian by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in RSP Permian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

