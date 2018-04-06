RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RSP Permian from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSP Permian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Get RSP Permian alerts:

NYSE RSPP traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 1,669,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,064. RSP Permian has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7,048.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.71 million. research analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,272,162.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,918 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in RSP Permian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 62,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RSP Permian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RSP Permian by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in RSP Permian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/rsp-permian-rspp-downgraded-to-hold-at-northland-securities-updated.html.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.