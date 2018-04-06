RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Williams Capital Analysts

Williams Capital set a $58.00 target price on RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSPP. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RSP Permian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RSP Permian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on RSP Permian from $44.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. RSP Permian has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7,048.90, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. research analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RSP Permian news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,387,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,584,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

