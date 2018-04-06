Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Price

Media headlines about RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RSP Permian earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.1731884742036 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Monday. KLR Group lowered RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:RSPP traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 6,654,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,540. RSP Permian has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,048.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. sell-side analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,272,162.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,918. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

