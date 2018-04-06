RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by KLR Group

KLR Group downgraded shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSPP. Williams Capital set a $58.00 target price on RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RSP Permian from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 target price on RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised RSP Permian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut RSP Permian from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,050.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. equities analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RSP Permian news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $2,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,584,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RSP Permian in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in RSP Permian in the third quarter worth $233,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

