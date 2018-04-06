Rubicon Project (RUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) to report sales of $23.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rubicon Project’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $22.49 million. Rubicon Project posted sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubicon Project will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.18 million to $113.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.64 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubicon Project.

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 99.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%.

RUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Project by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 642,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 188,833 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Project by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Project by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rubicon Project stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 698,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Rubicon Project has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

