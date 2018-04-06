Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.17 Million

Analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will post sales of $69.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $68.50 million. Rudolph Technologies posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year sales of $69.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.70 million to $289.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $310.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.79 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

RTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. 162,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $468,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,638.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at $935,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 327,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.17 Million” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-69-17-million-updated-updated.html.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.