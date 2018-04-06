Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of RTEC opened at $28.15 on Monday. Rudolph Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $896.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $468,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,638.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at $935,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 175,428 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 326,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

