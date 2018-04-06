Ruff 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.50 Million (CRYPTO:RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Ruff has a market cap of $40.17 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00680695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00185694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

