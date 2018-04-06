Rupaya (RUPX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,562.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $15,562.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003733 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,949.80 or 3.22288000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00172985 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003810 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 15,780,895 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

