Rupee Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $5,598.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001930 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001728 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

