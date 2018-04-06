Rupert Resources (RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Purchases 30,400 Shares

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,616.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$2,052.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 2,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,180.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 9,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,323.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 22,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 16,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,520.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,333. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.46.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

