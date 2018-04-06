Rustbits (RUSTBITS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Rustbits (CURRENCY:RUSTBITS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Rustbits has a total market cap of $520,561.00 and $0.00 worth of Rustbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rustbits has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rustbits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00679368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rustbits

Rustbits’ genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Rustbits’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,300,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Rustbits is /r/spacepirategame. The official website for Rustbits is spacepirate.io. Rustbits’ official Twitter account is @SpacePirate_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rustbits Token Trading

Rustbits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not possible to buy Rustbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rustbits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rustbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

