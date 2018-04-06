S.Y. Bancorp (SYBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYBT. BidaskClub downgraded S.Y. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, FIG Partners raised S.Y. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S.Y. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

SYBT opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. S.Y. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $820.02, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.65.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). S.Y. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $38.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. equities analysts expect that S.Y. Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from S.Y. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. S.Y. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,328.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,639.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,249 shares of company stock worth $224,878. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S.Y. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

