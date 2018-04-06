Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2793 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,651. The company has a market cap of $628.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.16. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust. The Royalty Properties are the assets of the Trust. The Royalty Properties constitute interests in gross production of oil, gas and other minerals free of the costs of production. Southwest Bank acts as trustee of the Trust. The Royalty Properties consist of royalty and mineral interests, including landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

