Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price

Media stories about Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabra Health Care REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2453858514595 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SBRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3,110.56, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $166.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

