Sailesh Chittipeddi Sells 25,000 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $809,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sailesh Chittipeddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 5,045 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $157,555.35.

IDTI stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $4,011.15, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Integrated Device Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

