Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.75 million. equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,033,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

