Salesforce.com (CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 143 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $17,224.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $16,289.13.

On Thursday, March 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $17,144.27.

On Thursday, March 15th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $18,314.01.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.76, for a total transaction of $17,983.68.

On Thursday, March 1st, John Victor Roos sold 121 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $14,628.90.

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $14,773.08.

On Thursday, February 15th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $14,462.19.

On Thursday, February 8th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $14,202.90.

On Thursday, February 1st, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $14,615.70.

On Thursday, January 25th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $14,606.67.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 874,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $86,300.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $144.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

