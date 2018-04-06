Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters. A competitive business environment and consistently increasing expenses remain near-term concerns. Further, Sallie Mae faces concentration risks due to over dependence on brokered deposits. However, the company’s focus on strengthening its Private Education Loan assets and revenues along with maintaining a strong capital position bode well for the long term. Also, the economic recovery and declining unemployment rate should help it maintain a leading position in the student lending market.”

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sallie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sallie Mae from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Sallie Mae and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Sallie Mae stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4,860.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Sallie Mae has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. analysts expect that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $160,774.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,951.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sallie Mae by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,772,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,134,000 after buying an additional 3,451,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sallie Mae by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,153,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after buying an additional 2,541,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sallie Mae by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 1,157,656 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sallie Mae by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 798,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sallie Mae by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 788,356 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

