Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($54.16).

Shares of SZG traded down €1.29 ($1.59) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €40.47 ($49.96). The stock had a trading volume of 300,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($64.69).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

