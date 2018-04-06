Sand Coin Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (SND)

Sand Coin (CURRENCY:SND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Sand Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and Mercatox. Sand Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $403.00 worth of Sand Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sand Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00681853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00183600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sand Coin Profile

Sand Coin’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. Sand Coin’s total supply is 2,684,319 tokens. The official website for Sand Coin is en.sandcoin.io. The Reddit community for Sand Coin is /r/sandcoin. Sand Coin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto.

Sand Coin Token Trading

Sand Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Sand Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sand Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sand Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

