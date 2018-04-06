Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Share Price

News stories about Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanderson Farms earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3520590844246 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vertical Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 795,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $2,685.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $90,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

