SanDisk (SNDK) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SanDisk earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the data storage provider an impact score of 45.8353785162567 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,089. SanDisk has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

SanDisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

