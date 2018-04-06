Great Western Bancorp (GWB) PT Set at $46.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) has been given a $46.00 price objective by research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

GWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,328.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $125,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $532,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

