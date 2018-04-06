Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Sanofi (SAN)

Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. S&P Global set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.18 ($97.75).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €66.17 ($81.69) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($77.89) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($114.78).

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

