Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Issues Earnings Results

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of SFEG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 16,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,731. Santa Fe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals. It owns interests in Malone Mines, Patanka, Hillcrest Barranca, and Principal Mines located in the Knight's Peak region of Grant County; and owns holdings in the Playas Lake Bed Area of Hidalgo County, New Mexico.

