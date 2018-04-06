Sappi (SPPJY) & Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY) Head-To-Head Review

Sappi (OTCMKTS: SPPJY) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sappi has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sappi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sappi and Smurfit Kappa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sappi and Smurfit Kappa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.30 billion 0.63 $338.00 million $0.64 9.78 Smurfit Kappa Group $9.67 billion 1.04 $471.05 million $1.99 21.26

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sappi. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Kappa Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Smurfit Kappa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42% Smurfit Kappa Group 4.93% 16.69% 4.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sappi beats Smurfit Kappa Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners, brown testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovering paper and board for manufacture of packaging products, as well as offers pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

